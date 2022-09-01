ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Honey expands its hive

AKRON, Ohio -- After success in corporate sales and as frontman of the popular Northeast Ohio soul-rock band Wesley Bright and the Honeytones, Cleveland native Brent Ian Wesley’s greatest career achievement may come in the form of a vacant lot on the west side of Akron. Now, with the...
AKRON, OH
10TV

Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown

“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Boardman hit with heavy rain, flooding concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio — It has been a soggy Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio, and Boardman Township in Mahoning County is one area that has experienced some flooding concerns amid heavy rain. Video from the Boardman area on Sunday shows driveways and sidewalks transformed into rivers. There was also...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Boardman businesses begin cleanup after damage from flooding, tornado

BOARDMAN, Ohio — It's another night of cleanup after a line of severe weather across Northeast Ohio, particularly in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. Heavy rain led to flash flooding on Sunday. Round two took place in Warren on Monday, with the rain so heavy that you could barely see the car in front of you. On Sunday, a couple of inches of rain left Boardman drenched.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
EUCLID, OH

