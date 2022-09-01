The new AP Poll will be released Monday afternoon, and there’s a good chance that Pitt’s home matchup against Tennessee will be a battle of two ranked teams. While Pitt will host Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium, as the higher ranked team in the AP Poll, Pitt has opened as an underdog against the Volunteers. Pitt is a 5-point underdog against Tennessee, according to Circa Sports, and the over/under has been set at a robust 69.5 points.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO