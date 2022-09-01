Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Statewide food drive at the fair
Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and the Highland County Fair have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit The Friendly Village Community Center Food Bank in Leesburg as part of a statewide food drive contest. Now in its second year, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a friendly competition...
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
Portsmouth Times
River Days Parade a soggy success
Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
Times Gazette
Hamilton, Hixson crowned fair queen, king
Without some urging from their peers, Sydney Sanders and Jayden Hixson might not have ever entered the queen and king competitions, respectively, at the 2022 Highland County fair. But they heeded those proddings and on Sunday were crowned queen and king of the 75th annual fair. The queen’s attendants, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department released the following information:. Hayden Smith, 19, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant for animal cruelty and issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. INCIDENTS. The police department received a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 900 block of North Washington Street.
Times Gazette
Scenes from the 75th annual Highland County Fair
LeeAnn Vance (left) and her parents, Steve and Amy Vance, attempt to guide a pig in the right direction. Landry Teeters, an eighth-grader in the Fairfield Local School District, grooms a calf. Five-year-olds Michael Caskey (left) of Greenfield and Loghan Mego of the Frankfort area take a ride Sunday at...
Portsmouth Times
Derby dunks 2,000 ducks
As people enjoyed the riverfront and downtown activities for Portsmouth River Days, Friends of Portsmouth volunteers and staff were working tirelessly to not only directly manage the event and make sure things run smoothly, but also working on fundraising efforts to make the $100,000 event possible. The latest big fundraising...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
Ironton Tribune
Southern Ohio Folklife Endowment Fund announced for 11 counties
The Scioto Foundation has announced the creation of the Southern Ohio Folklife Endowment Fund, an organizational fund established for the benefit of the new nonprofit’s efforts to embrace the rich folklife of 11 counties in Appalachian Ohio. The new endowment fund will be used for support of the research,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business closes doors after 72 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusmessenger.com
Farm Science Review is celebrating 60th year
The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. “Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Anthony Moran, 46, of Ripley, was cited for a traffic control device. Jerri Ruble, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Rodney Swackhammer Jr., 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. INCIDENT. A report was received of a burglary that occurred...
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
WLWT 5
Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees
RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child,...
Jackson, Ohio police crack down on illegally ‘reserved’ Apple Festival parking
JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson Police Department in Ohio says they will be actively patroling the streets during the Apple Festival for illegally blocked off parking. According to JPD Chief Brett Hinsch, they often see objects blocking street parking in front of homes and businesses such as cones, chairs, ropes, recycling bins, saw horses, […]
Comments / 0