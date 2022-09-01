Man arrested after DeSoto deputies find dismantled stolen pick-up truck in barn

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Arcadia, Fla. — An Arcadian man was arrested after DeSoto County deputies found numerous stolen items in his barn on NE Roan Street.

Ebifanio Alvarez, 46, was arrested after deputies found a dismantled tan F250 pick-up truck and a dump trailer among other items on the property.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Alvarez reported a tan F250 pick-up truck as stolen in April 2022.

The dump trailer was reported stolen in 2021. DCSO said the trailer and other stolen items were returned to their owners.

Alvarez was arrested and facing multiple charges such as two counts of grand theft, scheme to defraud, false and fraudulent insurance claim, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

