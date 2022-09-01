ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Man arrested after DeSoto deputies find dismantled stolen pick-up truck in barn

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emy0z_0heiCIL200
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Arcadia, Fla. — An Arcadian man was arrested after DeSoto County deputies found numerous stolen items in his barn on NE Roan Street.

Ebifanio Alvarez, 46, was arrested after deputies found a dismantled tan F250 pick-up truck and a dump trailer among other items on the property.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Alvarez reported a tan F250 pick-up truck as stolen in April 2022.

The dump trailer was reported stolen in 2021. DCSO said the trailer and other stolen items were returned to their owners.

Alvarez was arrested and facing multiple charges such as two counts of grand theft, scheme to defraud, false and fraudulent insurance claim, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Fort Myers woman encounters reckless driver, momentarily loses control of car

(WSVN) - A dangerous drive caused a woman to swerve in the streets as she feared for her life. The incident was all caught on camera. Amelia Flores handled a lot more than she bargained for last week after a truck drove recklessly into her lane when ask how driving in Florida can be described, she had this to say: “It’s kind of like you’re playing a video game.”
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
SARASOTA, FL
WESH

Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
classiccountry1045.com

Arcadia Man Charged With Grand Theft and 10 Additional Charges

After a thorough investigation, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Pacheco and members of the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant on NE Roan Street, Arcadia. (This address is owned by the Alvarez family, and Ebifanio Alverez arrived at the scene of the search warrant moments after detectives began their search.) During the search warrant, numerous stolen items were located on the premises and inside the barn, which appeared to have been recently renovated with exterior walls. One of the items located was the dismantled tan F250 pick-up truck. Coincidently, Ebifanio Alvarez had reported a tan F250 pick-up truck stolen in April 2022. Other items on the property that did not belong to Alvarez, including a dump trailer reported stolen in 2021, were recovered. The rightful owner graciously arrived on the scene and took possession of his trailer.
ARCADIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up Truck#Arcadian#Ne Roan Street
10 Tampa Bay

Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1045.com

Crash Kills Two In Arcadia

Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy