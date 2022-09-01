Read full article on original website
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym to Open New Location in Germantown
Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Gold’s Gym currently has a Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we are awaiting word on if this opening will have any affect on that location. Gold’s has additional Montgomery County locations in Rockville Town Square, Wintergreen Plaza in Rockville, Airpark in Gaithersburg, Olney, and the Layhill shopping center in Silver Spring.
luxury-houses.net
Classic American Colonial with Every Single Gracious and Tasteful Feature in Potomac Listed at $8.995M
The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home embodying familiarity and warmth now available for sale. This home located at 11400 Highland Farm Ct, Potomac, Maryland; offering 09 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 22,950 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344, 703 785-7820) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
theburn.com
Farm & Fork Kitchen opens this week in Ashburn for reservations only
The first restaurant from a well-known DC-area chef is getting ready to make its debut in Ashburn this week. But Chef Jorge Chicas is going to roll his new creation out nice and slow. As The Burn has been reporting ever since last September, Chicas has been working to bring...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade. FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!. This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
mocoshow.com
La Casita Launches New Food Truck
La Casita opened its first location in Silver Spring (8214 Piney Branch Rd.) back in 2002. Since then the restaurant has opened locations in Germantown (18058 Mateny Rd.) and Gaithersburg (2 E Diamond Ave), and has just announced the launch of its new food truck “La Casita on Wheels.”
mocoshow.com
Where To Take Your Mini Dinosaur Lover In and Around MoCo
For those moms whose children are fascinated with all things dinosaurs, read on to find out where you can take your littles to learn more and explore their curiosities. They are listed by distance from the approximate middle of Montgomery County. The Path to the Past in the outdoor Nature...
mocoshow.com
‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
mocoshow.com
Metro Service Information for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule for customers traveling on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In observance of the holiday, customers will benefit from off-peak fares and parking will be free all day. The holiday also marks the last day of closures at five Orange Line stations – New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave – for platform reconstruction and station improvements. The stations will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, capping off a four-year effort to renovate and modernize 20 outdoor stations.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Dodge dealer sells out of Hemi V8 Chargers, Challengers as models enter their final year
Three weeks ago, Dodge announced it would be phasing out its gasoline-powered Charger and Challenger muscle cars after the 2023 model year. Hemi fans are apparently taking action now, to ensure they get one of the last cars that will be produced. DARCARS Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Rockville at 755 Rockville Pike is now temporarily sold out of Hemi V8 versions of both vehicles, as of yesterday. Some V6 models are still in-stock, as you can see above, until the next V8s are delivered. After special versions of both cars are produced for 2023, the Charger and Challenger will be replaced with an electric sports car for the 2024 model year.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
Two Stabbed Overnight in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight...
