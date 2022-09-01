ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Yellowstone releases new videos, photos of ongoing road repairs

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park released new videos and photos of the ongoing road repairs on the North and Northeast entrance roads following damage caused by the historic flood event in June.

You can view photos of the Northeast Entrance Road below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flgbk_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5tV1_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywG6K_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6H6Y_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qAKH_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dw9r_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBbPb_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o26aa_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXIFh_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpX5C_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jWoz_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmrDe_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMaav_0heiC3BO00

You can view photos of the Old Gardiner Road below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wiogt_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNulu_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9dxC_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CIdQ_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLybb_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpucW_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IEaa_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgXja_0heiC3BO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jW17x_0heiC3BO00

Reconnecting the park to the communities of Gardiner, Montana (North Entrance), and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (Northeast Entrance), remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority.

“Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterwards as long as weather permits.”

While permanent reconstruction of both the North and Northeast entrance road corridors will be multi-year efforts, the park has been working on substantial temporary solutions to reconnect these areas before the upcoming winter season:

  • North Entrance Road (Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana): Efforts to two-lane the temporary road (Old Gardiner Road) that connects Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, are expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting. This temporary road will allow for regular vehicle access to travel between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner going into the winter season.
  • Northeast Entrance Road (Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana): Efforts to repair approximately five damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road are underway and expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting. These temporary repairs will allow for regular vehicle access to travel between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate.
  • Learn more about the temporary and long-term reconstruction timelines for these entrances in the Aug. 3 flood recovery update.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate with the public and stakeholders should timelines change going into the fall due to early winter weather or other unforeseen events.

The post Yellowstone releases new videos, photos of ongoing road repairs appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 34 acres

The lightning caused Sawtell Peak Fire burning ¼ mile from Sawtell Peak along FS Road 24 on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5. The post Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 34 acres appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy