Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
A note-worthy music festival happening in Menasha, Fox Jazz Fest
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was perfect to enjoy some hot jazz along a cool waterfront in Menasha. The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest kicked off on Friday and continued into Saturday to continue its Labor Day tradition. The event is at Jefferson Park, and draws jazz musicians...
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde
(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
Authentic South Indian cuisine at Madras Café in Appleton
(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.
Try to sink your shot at the new indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh. Glow in the Park Oshkosh is...
Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr dies at 83
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohler Company Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3. He was 83. Herbert, who played an integral role in Kohler Co.’s success over the years, is survived by his wife, Natalie; two daughters, Laura Kohler, and Rachel Kohler; and one son, David Kohler.
Inmate escapes Brown Co. Jail on Labor Day, possibly due to argument with girlfriend
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate has escaped from the Brown County Jail and Wisconsin deputies are asking the public for help in finding him or information about his girlfriend. According to a release, inmate Justin Dietrich escaped around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Brown County deputies...
‘Murder for Two’ to run for six weeks in Door County
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Peninsula Players Theatre will close its 87th season with a six-week run of the musical whodunit “Murder for Two” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info here. Performances Sept. 7 to Oct. 16 are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays,...
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
