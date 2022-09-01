ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
8newsnow.com

Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Horrible drivers around elementary schools

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools. Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
vegasfamilyevents.com

Mexican Independence Day Event

Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
Fox5 KVVU

Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
8newsnow.com

House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
8 News Now

Labor activists continue to fight for workers’ rights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many Americans, Labor Day is a three-day weekend, often associated with sales, family barbecues, and the unofficial end of summer, but the holiday holds a much deeper meaning. Labor activists unofficially started celebrating the holiday in the late 1800s, after calling for improvements to working conditions, including establishing an eight-hour work […]
