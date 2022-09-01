Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to hold 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 2 pm at 500 E. Fourth Street. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on top of the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and will stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada asking for support during Hunger Action Month
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join the fight against hunger all through the month of September, which is Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month is a national campaign with Feeding America and more than 200 network food banks like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Horrible drivers around elementary schools
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools. Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pet of week: Daisy Mae
Meet Daisy Mae! She's a Poodle/Border Collie mix looking for her forever home through Vegas Pet Rescue Project.
Your first job: 8 News Now anchors tell their work stories
Our anchors worked jobs ranging from McDonald's to piano teacher to flower delivery to dishwasher. A Labor Day look at first jobs.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
news3lv.com
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
vegasfamilyevents.com
Mexican Independence Day Event
Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
Fox5 KVVU
Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
8newsnow.com
House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
Labor activists continue to fight for workers’ rights
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many Americans, Labor Day is a three-day weekend, often associated with sales, family barbecues, and the unofficial end of summer, but the holiday holds a much deeper meaning. Labor activists unofficially started celebrating the holiday in the late 1800s, after calling for improvements to working conditions, including establishing an eight-hour work […]
Fox5 KVVU
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Labor Day historically brings the last busy boating weekend of summer, and some are braving the hot temperatures to head out to Lake Mead. Boats launched with ease Friday without having to wait for more than one or two trucks ahead of them. The regulars...
Park Service recovers drowning victim at Lake Mead
National Park Service rangers recovered the body of a man who drowned near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.
Comments / 0