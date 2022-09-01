Read full article on original website
Lorreta
4d ago
55 years and you get a limo ride ? Where’s the cash send off!!! A. Watch a gift card ? That’s it what the Fu@@ . I just don’t have any more words. But That’s IT!!!!!! Way too go Caesars. Ungrateful corporations!!!!!
Reply
12
Real Vegas Girl
3d ago
This man should have gotten a $1000 for every year he was employed! That's why I knew i wasn't working for a hotel growing up in Las Vegas! They FOS
Reply(1)
4
702girl
3d ago
They could have saved this story!! As much money as they. have made over the years off of their employees backs, And that's all they did for 55 years of service!! It's a shame!! I sure hope you enjoy your retirement!! And don't.ever look back at that place!!
Reply
3
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A blackjack dealer who is the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace officially retired on Wednesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, Benny Figgins celebrated over 55 years at the resort. The company says Figgins was hired at the property on April 27, 1967, and held...
