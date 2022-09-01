Methanol company on its own to resolve stalled $2.2 billion project after St. James Parish rejects rezoning bid

Read full article on original website
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
BP oil spill money to pay for range of new coastal restoration projects
A popular fishing area along the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet and the rapidly disappearing Raccoon Island are among the state's latest coastal restoration efforts being paid for by BP oil spill money. State and federal trustees overseeing the restoration of natural resources damaged by the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill...
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds. Shreveport, Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency.
Our Views: FEMA's case for costlier flood insurance doesn't hold water
For months, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has slow-walked details about dramatic increases in flood insurance premiums, but now we know the whole truth — and it’s ugly. For an average Louisiana homeowner, rates will climb by 122% over several years, according to data obtained through a public...
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders reflect on legacy of Moon Landrieu
It's a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu's passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch's loss of life.
Louisiana will rebid Jimmie Davis Bridge project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that it will re-issue the notice of intent for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) capacity project in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The new NOI restarts the procurement process and incorporates changes that address feedback received by the state. This process is...
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
Telecom giant aims to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Frustrated residents from northeast Louisiana are protesting against a telecom giant who is moving to stop a federal broadband grant for East Carroll Parish. Delta Interfaith, a local advocacy group, spent the last two years conducting research and gathering data on the lack of internet access in East Carroll. […]
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
As the campaign season heats up, a look at the mayoral recall effort and the race for the U.S. Senate
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a recall effort. The Advocate’s Editorial Director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us what might happen next, and clues us in to what elections to watch as campaigns heat up after Labor Day. The Biden administration pledged billions of dollars to address...
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
Bivalent vaccine to be available in Louisiana before end of September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The CDC has approved new protection against the latest COVID-19 variant — and it’s already on its way to Louisiana. “You know, we still see a number of patients in our EDs and our emergency rooms coming in,” said Dr. Aldo Russo, medical director at Ochsner.
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan. Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana reported that Keshawn Kelly, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged on August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Lindsey Vicknair announces candidacy for District 11 School Board seat
LAPLACE — Lindsey Vicknair is announcing her candidacy for the District 11 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board. Vicknair’s education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and Master’s Degree in Special Education, Early Intervention. She is a certified Educational Leader and holds a Level III Teaching and Child Search Coordinator certification with the Louisiana Department of Education. Vicknair is a Level 3 FastTrack Trainer with Louisiana Pathways, as well as a PD Specialist with the Council for Professional Recognition. Professional organizations Vicknair is a member of includes the Child Care Association of Louisiana, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and the Louisiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
