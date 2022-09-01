Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers. “The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend. The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website. The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George...
Lubbock’s Little Entrepreneurs Need to Listen Up!
Is your child the creative type? Do you have a mini mogul on your hands? Are they the brains behind a bite-sized business idea? Then listen up! Kidpreneur Lubbock is a local organization that teaches local kids about how to market their goods and services to the community. They have partnered with the Science Spectrum for the last two years and their next vendor fair is coming up!
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’
Barbara Munselle, the first “practice baby” to live on the campus of Texas Tech University in the mid-to-late-1930s, has died, the university announced on Wednesday.
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.
Therapy non-profit Refuge Services in need of more volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas – Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy nonprofit is in need of more volunteers. In a typical week, the organization has around fifty volunteers, but right now they only have around 20-25. Executive director Patti Mandrell said in Refuge Services’ 23 years of service, volunteerism has never been so low. While it has improved […]
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LPD: One seriously hurt after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue late Monday evening after a vehicle dropped on a motorist, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the incident was called in at 8:24 p.m. According to police, a driver pulled over to change a tire and the car […]
WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jehovah’s Witnesses resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
