Public Safety

Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
El Chapo
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
Drug Cartel#Mexico#Dea#Mexican#The Sinaloa Cartel#The Jalisco Carte#Chinese
CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
