Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
DEA warns 'rainbow fentanyl' is a 'deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction' in young people
The DEA has already seized brightly-colored fentanyl in 18 states so far this month, a a new trend the agency says drug traffickers are capitalizing on to drive young people to the deadly drug. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of...
RELATED PEOPLE
travelnoire.com
The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back
A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
Who is Raymond 'RJ' McLeod? Wanted Ex-Marine Arrested in El Salvador
The 38-year-old is on the U.S. Marshal top 15 most wanted list for his alleged role in the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Fox News
785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2