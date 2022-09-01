ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. East mauls Sioux City S.C. North in strong effort 28-2

Sioux City S.C. East controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-2 win against Sioux City S.C. North at Sioux City North High on September 2 in Iowa football action. The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 54-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State

The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy G. Ward
Sioux City Journal

Alta-Aurelia baffles Akron-Westfield 14-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Akron-Westfield as it was blanked 14-0 by Alta-Aurelia in Iowa high school football on September 2. Alta-Aurelia drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter. Alta-Aurelia darted to a 14-0 lead...
WESTFIELD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Isaac Pingel’s sacks prove to be difference in Morningside win

SIOUX CITY – Morningside University football coach Steve Ryan looked up to the scoreboard following a 30-29 victory over Northwestern at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday night, and recalled one play that might have been the difference in a one-point win. Less than three minutes into the second half, the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sioux City Musketeers#Ibp Ice Center#Gm#The Los Angeles Kings
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside survives classic showdown with Northwestern

SIOUX CITY – Another classic in the books. Third-ranked Northwestern gave No. 1 Morningside all it could handle Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, but it was ultimately the Mustangs who prevailed with a 30-29 win. Northwestern jumped ahead first in the opening frame, as Blake...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board

Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Train

Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Chalk up another ArtSplash

It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday. More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Naturalist offers tips to help endangered monarch butterflies

SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen years ago, Theresa Kruid said thousands of monarch butterflies would roost at her acreage. Today, she said she's lucky if she gets hundreds. "It's hard to count them, because there's so many of them. But, there are way fewer of them than there used to be," said Kruid, who is a naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Meetings, Events

Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24

SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting. That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years. "Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained. Hammond will be adding to a...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy