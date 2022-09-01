Read full article on original website
Lincoln Saltdogs force winner-take-all game on Labor Day against Sioux City Explorers
SIOUX CITY — Despite losing in tough fashion the last two evenings, the Sioux City Explorers are confident and optimistic going into Game 100. The Lincoln Saltdogs beat the X’s 8-4 on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, and with that result, Monday’s 2 p.m. game between the two teams will determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
LeMars flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 28-0
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when LeMars stopped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to the tune of a 28-0 shutout on September 2 in Iowa football. The first quarter gave LeMars a 14-0 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. LeMars jumped to a 28-0 lead heading...
A look at other Sioux City, Iowa, area college playoff games for Sept. 3, 2022
Briefly: The Chargers continue their homestand this week, and it’s No. 21 Dordt that comes to Memorial Field to open up GPAC play. The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively last Saturday night. Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to...
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
Sioux City S.C. East mauls Sioux City S.C. North in strong effort 28-2
Sioux City S.C. East controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-2 win against Sioux City S.C. North at Sioux City North High on September 2 in Iowa football action. The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 54-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State
The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Dordt football opens season with second-half pullaway win over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY — Four knee injuries later, Dordt University wide receiver Ethan Thomas still knows how to make big plays. Thomas caught two touchdown passes during Saturday’s 35-13 win on Saturday over Briar Cliff. Both of his touchdown catches came during the second half, right when the game...
Beginning was the end: Moville Woodbury Central opens an early gap to jar Logan-Magnolia 41-6
A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Logan-Magnolia Friday 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2. Moville Woodbury Central charged in front of Logan-Magnolia 20-0 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Panthers at...
Alta-Aurelia baffles Akron-Westfield 14-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Akron-Westfield as it was blanked 14-0 by Alta-Aurelia in Iowa high school football on September 2. Alta-Aurelia drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter. Alta-Aurelia darted to a 14-0 lead...
Isaac Pingel’s sacks prove to be difference in Morningside win
SIOUX CITY – Morningside University football coach Steve Ryan looked up to the scoreboard following a 30-29 victory over Northwestern at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday night, and recalled one play that might have been the difference in a one-point win. Less than three minutes into the second half, the...
DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman from...
WATCH NOW: Morningside survives classic showdown with Northwestern
SIOUX CITY – Another classic in the books. Third-ranked Northwestern gave No. 1 Morningside all it could handle Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, but it was ultimately the Mustangs who prevailed with a 30-29 win. Northwestern jumped ahead first in the opening frame, as Blake...
OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board
Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
Train
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Chalk up another ArtSplash
It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday. More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Naturalist offers tips to help endangered monarch butterflies
SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen years ago, Theresa Kruid said thousands of monarch butterflies would roost at her acreage. Today, she said she's lucky if she gets hundreds. "It's hard to count them, because there's so many of them. But, there are way fewer of them than there used to be," said Kruid, who is a naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24
SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting. That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years. "Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained. Hammond will be adding to a...
