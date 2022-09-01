ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen's Pup Cup sales to support local shelters in Hampton Roads

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dairy Queen is serving up a special treat for you and your pup!

During the month of September, certain locations will give a sweet treat to local animal rescue organizations, by serving up delicious Pup Cup treats! This is their third year.

Each Pup Cup sold will go to the animals in need at the animal rescue organizations. A Pup Cup is a simple cup of vanilla ice cream served without a spoon costing just $1.39.

Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen LLC will be donating 100% of the Pup Cup sales to local shelters in the Hampton Roads community.

“We’ve been doing this promotion since 2020 and we love every second of it. It’s great to give to such incredible organizations—and to enjoy all the photos of our fans’ dogs enjoying their treats!” said Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen guests are invited to bring their dogs out but they only ask that they remain in the drive-thru or on the patio.

They are also accepting donations if your dog has dietary restrictions and you still want to help the cause. So far they've raised over $15,000 for shelters in the area, but has plans on hitting the $25,000 mark this year.

Dog lovers can support this wonderful cause and grab a sweet treat for their pet (and themselves) at the following locations:

  • 200 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake VA
  • 943 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake VA
  • 4024 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake VA
  • 3220 Western Branch Blvd, Chesapeake VA
  • 1925 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach VA
  • 1585 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach VA
  • 1324 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach VA
  • 1093 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach VA
  • 12999 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
  • 219 Fox Hill Rd, Hampton VA
  • 9636 Granby St, Norfolk VA
  • 1418 Armory Dr, Franklin VA
  • 61 W Windsor Blvd, Windsor VA
  • 27490 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland VA

