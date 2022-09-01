Dairy Queen's Pup Cup sales to support local shelters in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dairy Queen is serving up a special treat for you and your pup!

During the month of September, certain locations will give a sweet treat to local animal rescue organizations, by serving up delicious Pup Cup treats! This is their third year.

Each Pup Cup sold will go to the animals in need at the animal rescue organizations. A Pup Cup is a simple cup of vanilla ice cream served without a spoon costing just $1.39.

Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen LLC will be donating 100% of the Pup Cup sales to local shelters in the Hampton Roads community.

“We’ve been doing this promotion since 2020 and we love every second of it. It’s great to give to such incredible organizations—and to enjoy all the photos of our fans’ dogs enjoying their treats!” said Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen guests are invited to bring their dogs out but they only ask that they remain in the drive-thru or on the patio.

They are also accepting donations if your dog has dietary restrictions and you still want to help the cause. So far they've raised over $15,000 for shelters in the area, but has plans on hitting the $25,000 mark this year.

Dog lovers can support this wonderful cause and grab a sweet treat for their pet (and themselves) at the following locations: