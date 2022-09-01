Read full article on original website
Ye Shares Pick for the "Best Song in the History of Music to Date"
After teasing an upcoming collaboration with Donda Sports athlete Aaron Donald for a pair of YEEZY cleats on Instagram on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared his pick for the best song of all time. The DONDA chart-topper gave WizKid and Tems‘ “Essence” the honorary title, posting a...
hypebeast.com
Ye Drags adidas, Promising To Bring the Wrath
Ye has once again taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current. and YEEZY operations. In the past few months, Ye has been vocal about how the German sportswear giant has not been gaining his approval for certain brand activations including YEEZY Day. It comes as no surprise that Ye continues to express his criticism on social media. After months of slander in a series of family-related posts that see him slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye is now focusing his attention on adidas execs, namely its Senior Vice President/General manager Daniel Cherry III.
Sylvester Stallone Stopped Doing Love Scenes in Films Because of His Ex-Wife’s Reaction to ‘The Specialist’
Sylvester Stallone once shared that he stopped doing graphic love scenes after ‘The Specialist’ in large part due to his wife hating his nude scene with Sharon Stone.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
hypebeast.com
Babyface Ray and Digga D Team Up for New Track “Goofies”
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray and British rapper Digga D have dropped some new heat in the form of their anticipated collaboration – teaming up for the new track “Goofies.”. Known as a UK drill pioneer, D lends his signature chilled-out flow to the song’s glitchy beat – led...
hypebeast.com
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent Win Creative Arts Emmy for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all took home a Creative Arts Emmy for their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. The performers won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award, marking the first time in history that a program like the Super Bowl Halftime Show was awarded in this category. “I am nervous, man. [JAY-Z] is watching,” executive producer Jesse Collins said during his acceptance speech. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Explains How His Relationship With JAY-Z Helped Secure Collaborations
Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”
hypebeast.com
'Arcane' Wins Emmy Award for Best Animated Program
Arcane, an animated series based on Riot Games‘ League of Legends, debuted in 2021 on Netflix with an impressive average Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 96 percent. The first season explored the complex relationship between the utopian city of Piltover and the underground nation of Zaun — the lands in which familiar champions such as Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce, Silco, and Jinx call home. Much to the delight of both LoL players and casual viewers, the show far surpassed expectations as it dove deep into the lore behind the popular video game.
hypebeast.com
'Rick and Morty' Creator Justin Roiland Says "Show Could Run Forever"
Just shortly after Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder promised fans a new season every year, the beloved adult cartoon’s creator Justin Roiland has now opened up about how much longer he imagines the series to run Speaking to The Wrap in anticipation of the latest season, Roiland remarked that “I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to.” Co-creator Dan Harmon also chimed in about the show’s evergreen nature.
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Read the Official Comedic 'Elden Ring' Manga for Free
FromSoftware‘s acclaimed video game Elden Ring has just been turned into a comedic or gag manga. The genre usually takes the form of episodic chapters where specific jokes that only those familiar with the title will understand. Serialized by KADOKAWA with art by Nikiichi Tobita, ELDEN RING: The Road...
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Loses Voice Mid-Song, Abruptly Ends Los Angeles Stadium Show
This past weekend, The Weeknd continued his electrifying After Hours Til Dawn Tour, stopping at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Delivering fans two tracks, the Canadian artist broke into his hit single “Can’t Feel My Face” but walked off stage after his voice cracked mid-song. The...
