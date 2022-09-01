ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He grew up watching his mom struggle. As an adult, he's helping others.

By Greg McQuade
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Jordan Heath wants to earn a living, but cold calls and interviewing are not his specialty. The 21-year-old’s learning disabilities make those tasks hard for him. Luckily, Jordan can lean on Leo Castro.

Castro serves as a job coach with SOAR 365 , a nonprofit group that provides opportunities to those living with challenges.

“When it comes to employment we have to work through misconceptions of what a person with a disability is,” Castro said.

He guides Heath through scenarios to prepare him for the real thing.

Castro's presence fuels confidence.

“I think he is a cool guy. I think he is funny. I think he is respectful,” Health said. “I think he cares a lot. A whole lot. He wants people to get out there. On a scale of one to 10, I’d give it a 10.”

The former public high school teacher also visits clients on the job making sure they flourish in their roles.

On this day, Castro visits Jeff Hill at the marketing firm Brandito.

There, the 29-year-old from Henrico packages and ships orders for customers three days a week.

“He cares about me a whole lot,” Hill said. “He helps me with being on time, and like time management work efficiency and stuff like that.”

Brandito’s Founder Michael Lovern said his company was richer for teaming up with SOAR 365.

“It really has created what I hope is an inspiration for other organizations,” Lovern said. “It takes special people to do special work and that is what you see with Leo and that is what you see with the organization.”

Castro said he was driven to help others, in part, due to his late-sister Lucy who lived with cerebral palsy.

“I saw the struggle that my mom went through. That kind of just. That was always an implant in my mind. And I always had those memories,” Castro said.

Back at SOAR 365, Jordan Heath is lining up his prospects. With Leo Castro by his side, Heath said the process was less daunting.

“I got this I think I did good today,” he said.

Leo Castro is the job coach helping young adults find more than a paycheck while soaring through life.

“It helps me have confidence in it,” Heath said. “Keeping patience and having faith.”

October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

