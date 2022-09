Four different players scored four goals as The Master’s got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday. The Master’s (2-3-1) goals were scored by Alyssa Hopewell (2), Kate Merical (1), Hannah Burke (1) and Bekah Micu (1). Jordyn Bingaman and Sinclair Francescon will get assists on the Merical goal, Brandi Meyer for the Burke goal, and Mary Mobley gets credit for the assist on the Micu goal.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO