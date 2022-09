A truck pulling a small plane was involved in a crash, closing down several northbound lanes of I-41/US 45 at Wisconsin Avenue Thursday evening.

WisDOT cameras showed the plane with its wings removed sitting on a trailer attached to a truck. The truck's front bumper was smashed, but the plane itself did not show any signs of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 6:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared.

