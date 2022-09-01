Former TPD officer pleads 'not guilty' to manslaughter charge

Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment, following a recent indictment.

According to court documents, the superior court decided to release Remington to the supervision of pretrial services after hearing arguments. He pleaded not guilty.

However, his release comes with the following conditions:



He must not contact anyone related to the victim he apparently shot and killed

He is not allowed to have a gun

The court also clarified if someone living with Remington has a gun, it has to remain locked and out of use to the former police officer.

Remington's Attorney, Mike Storie, spoke with KGUN 9 after the arraignment.

"I've never seen a Mayor of this town, or a Chief of Police, rush to judgment so irresponsibly with no qualifications whatsoever to judge this guy. The only way we lose this case if it's a two-person jury with Romero and Magnus. That's the only way," said Storie.

Remington's next hearing is a case management conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 4.

