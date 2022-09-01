ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former TPD officer pleads 'not guilty' to manslaughter charge

By Megan Meier, Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment, following a recent indictment.

According to court documents, the superior court decided to release Remington to the supervision of pretrial services after hearing arguments. He pleaded not guilty.

However, his release comes with the following conditions:

  • He must not contact anyone related to the victim he apparently shot and killed
  • He is not allowed to have a gun
Former TPS Officer Ryan Remington Timeline

The court also clarified if someone living with Remington has a gun, it has to remain locked and out of use to the former police officer.

Remington's Attorney, Mike Storie, spoke with KGUN 9 after the arraignment.

"I've never seen a Mayor of this town, or a Chief of Police, rush to judgment so irresponsibly with no qualifications whatsoever to judge this guy. The only way we lose this case if it's a two-person jury with Romero and Magnus. That's the only way," said Storie.

Remington's next hearing is a case management conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 4.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

orty
4d ago

Not guilty you shall be found. Gotta neutralize the threat before it hurts someone innocent. Beyond reasonable doubt is a pretty high standard to reach considering the criminal was armed

