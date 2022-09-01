ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mitchell gave just as much to Utah off the court as on it

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2Enm_0heiAFcR00

For the most part, sports and player honors go hand-in-hand with the stardom achieved on courts and fields across all levels of athletics. But then there are the superstars who transcend the games and are measured by what was accomplished off the playing field.

Donovan Mitchell is one of those superstars, and the entire state of Utah was that playing field.

Mitchell packed a lot of excitement in is his five seasons as a member of the Jazz, but following his trade to Cleveland on Thursday , he will be equally remembered for the social awareness and community efforts he brought to the Salt Lake area.

“I know how hard he played in every game to me he was bringing his 100 percent,” said President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch Jeanetta Williams.

“I have been a diehard jazz and for forever and this is gonna be a really tough pill to swallow I can say that,” she said.

From his first days as a rookie, Mitchell never backed down from speaking his own mind and supporting those who had the courage to fight social injustice.

Following the nationwide protests over the 2020 murder of George Floyd, Mitchell applauded the efforts of the NBA, but said there was more work to be done in regards to social reforms.

“I think the best part that I’m happy about is that the foot is still on the gas as far as continuing to have those conversations. It hasn’t died down,” Mitchell said.

In a tweet sent out last year, Mitchell called efforts to ban critical race theory in Utah schools "unfortunate."

"I don’t know where to start.... racism is taught... and the fact that kids are being told by their own parents to not learn about black history and black excellence is sickening and sad!! And this is just part of the problem..... smh," he tweeted.

“There was not a time that I don't remember when somebody said that they reached out to Donovan to ask for help in any type of way financial health in particular and and he always stepped up and helped,” said Williams.

Mitchell was selected to serve on the league's Social Justice Coalition to help raise awareness for reform.

“I feel like I have a perspective that not many people have, I can understand the ignorance that comes from white people, toward black people because I have seen it,” Mitchell said in an interview with ESPN in 202. “I had been around that for so many years — and then understanding the struggles of being African-American, understanding we have certain things that we just don’t have access to that I was taught in private school. I think that’s where my voice comes from because I see both sides and I understand there is a divide.”

In late 2020, Mitchell and Adidas created a sneaker for his alma mater, the University of Louisville, called "A Shoe for Change." Proceeds from the sale of the shoe went towards funding academic initiatives and scholarships.

The University of Utah honored Mitchell and his work in the community by inviting him to deliver the keynote speech to graduates in 2021.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazz Reportedly Sent Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland As "Payback"

Just last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge trade to acquire none other than Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had wanted out of Utah ever since the team traded away Rudy Gobert, and as expected, the Jazz got a huge haul of draft picks and even some players. Cleveland turned out...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Cleveland, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

No. 7 Utah upset by unranked Florida in Week 1 stunner

No. 7 Utah entered 2022 with big expectations and high sights set on a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. The defending Pac-12 champions return a veteran quarterback in Cam Rising and were dialed up for an SEC road trip in Week 1. That trip to Florida went down to the wire with Utah facing a chance to force overtime in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#University Of Louisville
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy