ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD arrests multiple suspects linked to a string of burglaries

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJApv_0heiACyG00

After a lengthy investigation, CSPD has arrested suspects accused of participating in multiple business burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Around July of 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department began to notice a trend in crime related to burglaries and auto theft.

They began to notice multiple cases where thieves using stolen Ford F150s would ram them into local motorcycle dealerships to steal various motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles.

Based on surveillance footage of the series of motorcycle thefts along with new surveillance footage from multiple ATM thefts, CSPD identified one of the individuals as 22-year-old Loren Allen.

News5 obtained some of the surveillance footage from the night Apex Sports, a local motorcycle dealership was broken into.

"I was blown away, that's a real brazen move and they knew what they wanted and they knew how to do it," said Mike Stokes, Owner of Apex Sports.

CSPD says Allen continued to steal floor-mounted ATMs into the first few weeks of August after using another stolen Ford F150 to smash the front entrances of storefronts.

On August 29, CSPD learned of the whereabouts and address of Mr. Allen, and as detectives were on the way to where Allen was, Patrol Officers were responding to the same residence in search of a student from Doherty High School who had made threats with a deadly weapon on social media to students and staff.

Once arriving at the location detectives and officers tried to speak with the residents of the home, and it was at this point that Allen fled on foot out of the rear of the house. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect's home, detectives found two handguns, one being a stolen .40 caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine that matched the weapon in the videos posted to social media by the Doherty student at the scene. The student was also taken into custody.

It is believed that Allen provided the juvenile with the handgun at this time.

Mr. Allen and Iniki Kapu, 29 years old from Colorado Springs have been arrested for charges that include multiple felony burglary and weapons offenses.

A third suspect, Paul Gomez, 37 years old, from Colorado Springs is currently wanted.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 ; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate car chase & shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street. Shortly after, CSPD received a second call […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man attacks officers while leaving the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — A police officer was escorting a man from the hospital to a patrol car when the suspect became uncooperative and assaulted two officers. According to Colorado Springs Police, At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an officer was walking a suspect from the hospital to their patrol vehicle when the suspect […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
KXRM

Cold Case: Who killed Shirely Ann Lacks?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for information related to a death that happened 32 years ago. According to CSPD on September 5, 1990, Shirley Ann Lacks was brought to the hospital by a man who said they were in his car at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Cspd#Motorcycle Dealership#Apex Sports
KXRM

VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party

Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire. 
CENTENNIAL, CO
KXRM

Sinkhole closes intersection near Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center. CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO

CSPD makes fentanyl bust following complaints from citizens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the beginning of August, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving complaints about a residence in the downtown area that was "severely disrupting the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs." Police said they obtained information to suggest the residence was...
KXRM

Minor taken into custody for armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) took a minor involved in an armed robbery into custody Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills division were called to the intersection of Cedar Creek View and Space Center Drive for a reported robbery. Police say the suspect entered the location […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in The post Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy