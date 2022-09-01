Crash closes left lanes of I-25 Southbound at North Academy Blvd

CDOT is reporting that a crash on I-25 southbound at N.Academy Blvd has the three left lanes closed.

The crash is said to be between Exit 150: North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149: Woodmen Road (Colorado Springs) at Mile Point 149. The three left lanes are closed due to a crash.

Drivers in Colorado Springs should expect delays and slower speeds are advised.

_____

