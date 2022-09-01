ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Bayer’s KERENDIA® (finerenone) Receives Updated Label to Include Findings From Phase III FIGARO-DKD Cardiovascular Outcomes Study in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

By Bayer via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Vivitality Announces An Effective And Non-Invasive Treatment For Cellulitis

Vivitality has announced a non-invasive and effective treatment for cellulitis that can provide relief to millions of people affected by the condition. Vivitality, the company known for its relentless research to find and make available the most comprehensive lineup of products and services to help people achieve optimal health, is offering an effective treatment for cellulitis. The cellulite treatment involves creating a holistic program based on the physiology, limitations, and lifestyle of patients.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy