'We know the importance of this launch': Palm Beach County high school partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In February of 2020, a woman named Amy checked into a Palm Beach County hotel room. She had decided that was where she was going to die. “My rock bottom landed me in a hotel room with a restraining order against my family, with no car, no money, and my husband had just filed for divorce,” Amy said.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO