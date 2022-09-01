'We know the importance of this launch': Palm Beach County high school partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Read full article on original website
Palm Beach State College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — More than 21 years after the events of9/11, many gathered at Palm Beach State College - not just to remember what happened that fateful day, but to teach those who were born after. Many who spoke talked about the impact 9/11 had on them...
West Palm Beach center focusing on stopping suicide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In February of 2020, a woman named Amy checked into a Palm Beach County hotel room. She had decided that was where she was going to die. “My rock bottom landed me in a hotel room with a restraining order against my family, with no car, no money, and my husband had just filed for divorce,” Amy said.
Florida Grand Jury report cites safety failures, school official violations at Palm Beach County Schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke received a letter in late August stating that the district schools had safety failures, as well as violations for school officials. After the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Florida Grand...
'Parks for Pollinators': Palm Beach County Parks and Rec encouraging people to protect nature
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pollinators like bees and butterflies are responsible for pollinating 75% of the world’s flowering plants. This month, the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is raising awareness about the importance of these insects and small mammals with the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz campaign.
Palm Beach County Housing Authority to discuss 5 year action plan
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday night, thePalm Beach County Housing Authority will be discussing and taking questions about their capital fund program's five-year action plan. They will have more information on how they plan to use capital funds for development, financing, modification of public housing developments and for...
South Florida to see strong, slow-moving storms Thursday evening
Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are expected to get much-needed rain as storms roll in Thursday afternoon and evening. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame for active weather is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.,...
City Council of Riviera Beach to discuss affordable housing Wednesday
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach's City Council will discuss affordable housing Wednesday and is expected to take up Palm Beach County's housing plan. Officials will also look at a plan to fund more affordable housing during a presentation given by the county. To see the presentation, click here.
Martin County administrators continue to work on new storm drainage system in Hobe Sound
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Just days before the peak of the hurricane season, Martin County leaders are taking steps to protect those living in flood-prone neighborhoods like the Hobe Heights community in Hobe Sound. The county is in the process of constructing a new outfall to help limit flooding.
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
Lake Worth Beach commissioners to discuss housing crisis Tuesday
City commissioners of Lake Worth Beach will discuss its housing crisis at a meeting Tuesday after a state of emergency was declared. After two weeks have passed since the declaration, the city's attorney is expected to give an update. The state of emergency also allows the city to try to get federal or state funds.
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
Lake Worth Beach commissioners to discuss possibly repealing panhandling, right-of-way ordinances
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach City Commissioners will be discussing possibly repealing the current panhandling and right-of-way ordinances Tuesday evening. "We need to find solutions that work both of those extremes," Vice Mayor Christopher McVoy of Lake Worth Beach told WPBF 25 News. In late June, Southern...
Suspect in West Palm Beach shooting already in trouble
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're learning more about the man arrested after a shooting on Clematis Street early Labor Day morning. According to the Palm Beach County Clerk's Office, 26-year-old Montrez Grinnon was already in trouble with the law. He was arrested on unrelated charges including, possession of...
'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
Distressed man turns 'extremely aggressive' before he was shot by deputy in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jeff Ricevuto started walking toward the far western side of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce and pointed toward the top. “When I came out from underneath the bridge, I was here,” Ricevuto said, pointing to a spot just under the bridge. “He was literally standing directly right above the concrete right there.”
September Scholar Athlete of the Month: Tyler Reis
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Meet Tyler Reis. He is a senior at Park Vista Community High School where he plays both football and lacrosse. He is a captain and defensive back. Tyler has a 4.77 GPA and ranks in the Top 5% of his class. Off the field, Tyler...
Driver in Delray Beach vehicular homicide case given bail under condition of house arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was given bail in his vehicular homicide case after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and causing a deadly crash in Delray Beach. On Tuesday, Theo James made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge. It...
First WPBF 25 Football Friday Top Ten revealed
As we head into week 3 of the high school football season, the first WPBF Football Friday Top Ten poll was released Tuesday. Vero Beach: By one point, The Indians were voted as the No. 1 team in the area. The team picked up where they left off last regular season by dismantling South Fork 54-6 and shutting out Palm Beach Gardens 34-0.
