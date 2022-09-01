ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Stair
4d ago

Good thing for forgiveness and grace! A mistake he did 30 years ago, & he paid for...Let's look at all of our pasts...Not to play down an event in his life but come on! We are still Healing in Bend and this isn't at all helpful...

I used to be blue. forgive me
4d ago

leave the hero ago. stop trying to make him look bad. shame on this reporter. wtf is wrong with you. 30 years ago!!! there's murders loose from 30 years ago. find a new person to go after.

true bend native
4d ago

I'm sure if you rattled most closets of peeps something would fall out .He paid for his life. most wouldn't do that....let it be. he saved lives.

