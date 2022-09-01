Read full article on original website
Scott Stair
4d ago
Good thing for forgiveness and grace! A mistake he did 30 years ago, & he paid for...Let's look at all of our pasts...Not to play down an event in his life but come on! We are still Healing in Bend and this isn't at all helpful...
Reply(1)
17
I used to be blue. forgive me
4d ago
leave the hero ago. stop trying to make him look bad. shame on this reporter. wtf is wrong with you. 30 years ago!!! there's murders loose from 30 years ago. find a new person to go after.
Reply
18
true bend native
4d ago
I'm sure if you rattled most closets of peeps something would fall out .He paid for his life. most wouldn't do that....let it be. he saved lives.
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black bear sighting in Powell Butte area prompts Crook County deputies’ advice to residents
Crook County sheriff’s deputies are advising Powell Butte-area residents to take proper precautions with their animals and garbage after a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. The post Black bear sighting in Powell Butte area prompts Crook County deputies’ advice to residents appeared first on KTVZ.
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
focushillsboro.com
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
centraloregondaily.com
Black bear spotted in Powell Butte
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke
The weekend air quality in Central Oregon had an effect on a man taking on a physical challenge to help people struggling with homelessness. Brandon Stutzman spent the weekend running 200 miles and doing 2,000 pushups and 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn. His original plan for the...
Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts
– Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The post Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
opb.org
After Bend shooting, Deschutes County offers community support
Your browser does not support the audio element. Deschutes County Behavioral Health is offering immediate support for those affected by this weekend’s shooting in Bend. One-on-one and small group support is available at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. Services are available in English and Spanish. Melissa Lopez is...
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
Cedar Creek Fire closes parts of Deschutes forest
Parts of the Deschutes National Forest are temporarily closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire, burning a large area about 25 miles west of La Pine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue aids second hiker with medical issue near Chush Falls
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers came to the assistance Sunday of a hiker with a medical issue near Chush Falls, south of Sisters, the second such incident in that area this weekend. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue aids second hiker with medical issue near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know
Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
Comments / 19