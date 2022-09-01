ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

PC Gamer

The RTX 3080 20GB was real after all

The bane of PC Gaming - GPU mining - is drawing to an end. The imminent move of Ethereum to proof of stake and away from energy intensive proof of work means bulk mining GPU purchases have ended. We can see this is reflected in the plummeting prices of new graphics cards and the flood of second-hand sales, including some that were live streamed. (opens in new tab)
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today

It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.
The Windows Club

Best Router settings for PC Gaming; Optimize Router for better Gaming

Gaming over Wi-Fi is quite popular due to the lack of wires. But let’s be honest, using an Ethernet port will always be the better option to deliver a stable connection consistently. However, using Wi-Fi makes it possible for some even to consider the better option. With that in mind, then, we are going to explain ways that can deliver optimal gaming performance where your router is concerned. With modern routers, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to deliver quality connections, but there are times when things do not work according to plan. If you want to optimize your Router for better Gaming, these are the best Router settings for PC Gaming, in our opinion.
notebookcheck.net

Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time

It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
PC Magazine

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review

Folding smartphones have arguably begun the transition from novelties to real products. Are PCs set for the same path? Following Lenovo's 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold from late 2020, Asus has introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ($3,499.99), a folding-screen convertible with built-in kickstand and wireless keyboard. The design delivers versatile mode options for different workflows, and the 17.3-inch display is big enough to divide into two smaller screens that are still large enough to be useful. Like Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is painfully expensive, and its Intel Core i7-1250U processor is much weaker than you'd normally get in a laptop at this price, putting it about as far from a value recommendation as possible. Wealthy early adopters may take the plunge, but everyone else will mostly find it an admirable engineering exercise that represents a first step toward making similar technology more accessible in the future.
Digital Trends

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Razer Blade 15 Advanced, Hisense A6 Series Smart Google TV, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop selling for $2,675 after scoring a $335 discount. This mighty beast comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display that will get you up to 300Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 1 TB storage space, chroma RGB lighting, Thunderbolt 3 support, and other great features.
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today

If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
The Windows Club

How to enable AMD FreeSync

AMD FreeSync is a technology designed and developed by AMD that eliminates the stuttering and tearing issues while playing games or watching high-quality videos. Regular tearing and stuttering occur if there is a communication issue between the Graphics Processing Unit and the display. AMD developed AMD FreeSync to eliminate that. In this guide, we show you how to enable AMD FreeSync easily.
PC Gamer

This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is $750 off right now

HP Omen 45L | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 512GB NVMe SSD | $2,699.99 $1,949 at HP (save $750) (opens in new tab) Not only does this one come with our favourite Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, you're also looking at a great, current-gen CPU. A single NVMe SSD would have been preferable to the SSD and HDD combo, but that's not a real downside, especially with this kind of saving.
DIY Photography

The USB4 V2.0 specification has been announced offering 80Gbps transfer speeds

As seems to happen every couple of years, a new USB specification has been announced for us to adopt at some point in the future. USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 was announced in 2019 along with the whole renaming thing, and USB4 version 1.0 was announced later that same year. Now, we’ve got the USB4 V2.0 spec, and it’s quick!
Digital Trends

Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC

If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While it isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in its Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put toward one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.
