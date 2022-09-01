ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange: Investigation underway after semi-truck tires tear through woman’s home

By Jolyn Hannah, Kevin Roble
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep.

The incident, which happened on Aug. 30, 2022, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQtTD_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbiTp_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZwTn_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdiY3_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Y0Xu_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSNIe_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFlTa_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175t7S_0hei7yp600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRcIu_0hei7yp600

According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through two bedrooms in her home along Hamilton Road.

“It sounded like a bomb, and I just happened to look up and everything was just flying out the closet. And it was just a mess,” said Della Ogletree.

Ogletree said she happened to be sleeping in another room when the tires went through her bedroom.

No one was injured, but the house sustained heavy damage. Police have since removed the tires from the home.

Ogletree said police are still investigating the incident in an attempt to find the driver, who did not stop at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
COLUMBUS, GA
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy