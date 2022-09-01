Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Related
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
wvlt.tv
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
Knoxville Police Department officers will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement on Labor Day Weekend. Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man. Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night. MEDIC in critical need of blood donations. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00...
WATE
Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
wvlt.tv
Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spotty water service causes frustration in a Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
wvlt.tv
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
indherald.com
Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case
ONEIDA | An Oneida man accused of stealing a vehicle here two years ago has finally been located and arrested. Cody Hedge, 32, of a Pine Creek Road residence, was one of two people accused of stealing a vehicle from Slaven’s Trailer Park in September 2020. He was arrested Monday morning, charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
WBIR
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
Knoxville Police said officers found a man dead inside a Taco Bell bathroom. Authorities say it happened last night around 9:30 at the location on Walbrook Drive.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
middlesboronews.com
Old Jail doors open for tours
The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
wvlt.tv
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Deputy in need of a heart transplant finally received a new heart after being rejected right before surgery twice last month. Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to the family.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1