WKRN News 2

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire blazes in Oak Ridge

Knoxville Police Department officers will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement on Labor Day Weekend. Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man. Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night. MEDIC in critical need of blood donations. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
DANDRIDGE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case

ONEIDA | An Oneida man accused of stealing a vehicle here two years ago has finally been located and arrested. Cody Hedge, 32, of a Pine Creek Road residence, was one of two people accused of stealing a vehicle from Slaven’s Trailer Park in September 2020. He was arrested Monday morning, charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
ONEIDA, TN
wvlt.tv

Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
WATE

One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
BEAN STATION, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

Old Jail doors open for tours

The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
BEAN STATION, TN
