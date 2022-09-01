Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
Health Department hosting tire collection event
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department is contributing to an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by hosting a tire collection event later this week. The LCHD said tires are notorious breeding grounds because after sitting outdoors, they often fill with stagnant water and leaves. This makes the tires perfect environments for […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
Central Illinois Proud
Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
Central Illinois Proud
Vacant house destroyed in Sunday fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”
25newsnow.com
Peoria church hosts barbeque and backpack giveaway
PEORIA (WEEK) - The L.I.F.E Outreach Center brought 100 backpacks to give away to Peoria children and had a party in the park with barbeque, snow cones, face painting and a watermelon eating contest. Each backpack was loaded up with school supplies. Pastor of L.I.F.E Outreach Center Victor Washington said...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival returns to Riverfront
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Every Labor Day weekend since 1990, Peoria has hosted its Blues and Heritage music festival at the city’s riverfront. After a two-year Hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned Friday and Saturday. Coordinators say that approximately 5,000 people show up annually from...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Happy Labor Day From Lou’s Drive-In!
Marie and I split an order of onion rings and chicken nuggets and they were crispy and tasty. Marie got two chili dogs and I decided to try a grilled cheese sandwich. I’ve never had a grilled cheese at Lou’s and it did not disappoint! It was grilled perfectly and it was crispy and buttery on the outside and inside was rich melted cheese. Marie said her chili dogs were fantastic.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
