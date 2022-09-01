ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Hinkson Creek Trail section closure, detour to begin Tuesday

A section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed with a road detour at Conley Road beginning Tuesday. The trail section is located northeast of Stephens Lake Park and will be closed due to retail construction and utility work on Conley Road, according to a release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Lundin earns co-medalist honors as MU men's golf wins season opener

Missouri men’s golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title. Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia Missourian

Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day

Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022

Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Cosmopolitan#Kiwanis
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games

There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Columbia Missourian

Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas

With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

John L. "Barry" Rhein July 30, 1927 — April 17, 2022

A Memorial Service for John L. “Barry” Rhein will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) 3515 Valencia D., Columbia Mo 65203 with Pastor Rod Davis officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 A M, Service at 11A M. The Church will...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy