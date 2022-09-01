Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Hinkson Creek Trail section closure, detour to begin Tuesday
A section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed with a road detour at Conley Road beginning Tuesday. The trail section is located northeast of Stephens Lake Park and will be closed due to retail construction and utility work on Conley Road, according to a release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
Columbia Missourian
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly on Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Lundin earns co-medalist honors as MU men's golf wins season opener
Missouri men’s golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title. Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1...
Columbia Missourian
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day
Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle
Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0.
Columbia Missourian
Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022
Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
Columbia Missourian
Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland
A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games
There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
Columbia Missourian
Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas
With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Columbia Missourian
John L. "Barry" Rhein July 30, 1927 — April 17, 2022
A Memorial Service for John L. “Barry” Rhein will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) 3515 Valencia D., Columbia Mo 65203 with Pastor Rod Davis officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 A M, Service at 11A M. The Church will...
