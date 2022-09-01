ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Sign Quarterback Jacob Eason to Practice Squad

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgskV_0hei6VNw00

Carolina is adding quarterback depth to combat multiple injuries.

With multiple quarterbacks having gone down to injury, the Panthers are adding to their depth chart. ESPN’s David Newton reports that Carolina is signing quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad.

After attending Georgia and Washington in college, Eason was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent the first half of last season with Indianapolis, only appearing in one game and completing two passes for 25 yards.

The Colts waived Eason in October 2021, leading to the Seahawks claiming him. The quarterback spent all offseason with Seattle, but he failed to make the team in training camp and was waived earlier in the week.

Carolina needs quarterback depth help, as Sam Darnold is out several weeks with an ankle injury and rookie quarterback Matt Corral is out for the season with a foot injury.

For now, the only two quarterbacks on the Panthers roster are Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker, putting Eason third on the team’s depth chart. If anything happens to either of the first two early in the season, Eason will likely be elevated to Carolina’s 53-man roster.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, NC
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Quarterback's Comment On Jason Garrett Goes Viral

Ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg has never been shy about speaking on his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Over the weekend, Troy Aikman's backup shared a photo with the Hall of Famer and took a direct shot at longtime Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in the process. "Quarterback meetings don’t always have...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#Panthers Sign Quarterback#Espn
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Falcons Signing DL Khyiris Tonga To Practice Squad

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus. During his four-year college career, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two...
ATLANTA, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy