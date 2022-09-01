Panthers Sign Quarterback Jacob Eason to Practice Squad

Carolina is adding quarterback depth to combat multiple injuries.

With multiple quarterbacks having gone down to injury, the Panthers are adding to their depth chart. ESPN’s David Newton reports that Carolina is signing quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad.

After attending Georgia and Washington in college, Eason was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent the first half of last season with Indianapolis, only appearing in one game and completing two passes for 25 yards.

The Colts waived Eason in October 2021, leading to the Seahawks claiming him. The quarterback spent all offseason with Seattle, but he failed to make the team in training camp and was waived earlier in the week.

Carolina needs quarterback depth help, as Sam Darnold is out several weeks with an ankle injury and rookie quarterback Matt Corral is out for the season with a foot injury.

For now, the only two quarterbacks on the Panthers roster are Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker, putting Eason third on the team’s depth chart. If anything happens to either of the first two early in the season, Eason will likely be elevated to Carolina’s 53-man roster.

