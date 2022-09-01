ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Delilah Belle Hamlin Slips Into Silk Dress and Sky-High Nude Platforms for Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods Launch

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7det_0hei6P5a00

Delilah Belle Hamlin stepped out in sleek style for Fred Segal’s launch of its latest collection, The Neighborhoods.

Arriving at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard boutique on Tuesday night, Hamlin posed in a blush pink slip dress. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s silky number featured a midi-length skirt, as well as a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps. Adding to her ensemble’s romantic nature was a pink pearl necklace with a dark flower-shaped charm. Two thin sparkly bracelets, as well as a pale pink puffed leather shoulder bag, finished the influencer’s ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Hamlin stood tall in a set of nude leather pumps . However, the Dennis Basso model’s style gained an edge from thin buckled straps, as well as thick platform soles. Completing her sky-high footwear were block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving her outfit a dramatic height boost.

Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods launch featured an intimate Tesse-catered dinner, as well as a preview of the line’s debut collection at Segal’s Sunset Boulevard boutique. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hamlin, Alfredo Settimio, Fred Segal CEO Jeff Lotman, Nico Greetham, Powell Aguirre, Paloma Garcia-Lee and Albert Muzquiz.

Neighborhoods is the latest brand launch for Fred Segal . The label’s first Los Angeles-inspired collection, designed by Settimio, pays tribute to Segal’s original values of fashion being fun, accessible and easy to wear. It’s also notably genderless and diverse for a range of body types, with an optimistic palette of green, purple, orange, beige, black, yellow and blue across sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants. The collection, retailing from $180-$390, is now available on the Segal’s website .

Discover Segal’s growth and more retail updates in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Suits Up in Pinstriped Blazer and Lug-Sole Boots with Michelle Yeoh at Telluride Film Festival

Anne Hathaway had a starry moment while at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star took a moment during the occasion to embrace and snap photos with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh, posing with her in a sharp ensemble. Hathaway’s outfit prominently featured a deep blue Stella McCartney blazer, which included light blue pinstripes and a navy back panel. The Fall 2022 piece was paired with a simple black top and leather trousers, giving Hathaway’s outfit a grunge-meets-minimalist approach to suiting. Yeoh was equally stylishly dressed, wearing a chic striped top, blue jeans and white platform sneakers. When...
TELLURIDE, CO
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Birthday On a Private Jet In a Floral Cropped Top With Distressed Denim and Combat Boots

Heidi Klum celebrated her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33 Birthday in the lap of luxury via a private jet in a post on Instagram made yesterday. The supermodel gathered everyone from Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother, to close friends to celebrate the rock star’s big day, donning festive hats and dishing out a cake for the occasion. While off duty, the “America’s Got Talent” star slipped into distressed white and light blue denim, the distressing mainly focused on the knees of the pants. The jeans were belted with a black leather belt decorated with silver eyelets that secured the trousers in place....
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simon Cowell Combines Season Staples For Bike Ride In Padded Puffer Coat, White Shorts & Chunky Nike Sneakers

Simon Cowell was dressed in sleek sporty style — with an unusual wardrobe pairing considering the warm summer weather. The “America’s Got Talent” co-judge was spotted soaking up some sun while taking a bike ride in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The television personality wore a black puffer coat, which he kept zipped up almost close to his neck. He teamed the staple outerwear with a simple blue T-shirt and white shorts. Cowell blocked out the sun with tinted aviator shades. When it came down to footwear, the former “American Idol” judge completed his look with a pair of Nike sneakers. The shoe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Shares What’s In her Black Leather Prada Bag With Vogue Italia in Oversized Denim Jeans and A Slouchy Striped Button-Up

Divulging her everyday essentials, Gigi Hadid sat down with Vogue Italia in a video posted to the publication’s YouTube channel today. The almost eight minute long romp saw the Maybelline ambassador pulling everything from toiletries and kids toys to disposable cameras and cashmere swatches out of her black leather Prada “Cleo” bag. The new mom’s top half consisted of a slouchy blue and white striped button down which she wore off-the-shoulder. The model paired the oversized piece with a white halter tank top. On bottom, Hadid wore equally baggy high-waisted distressed denim jeans and accessorized with a statement gold chain necklace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Footwear News

Lili Reinhart Channels ’60s Mod Style in Sequined Miu Miu Dress and Crystalized Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Lili Reinhart graced the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy for the Miu Miu “Women’s Tales” event. The red carpet affair was attended by only women, clad in the Italian designer brand from head to toe. Reinhart was no exception to this occurrence, the star wearing a 1960s Mod-style lavender midi dress with a drop waist, high neck, and short sleeves. The top half of the dress was covered in pearlescent beads and iridescent sequins reminiscent of “The Rainbow Fish,” each scale reflecting the camera’s flash. Crystal trim lined the hem of the sleeves and mock neckline, acting as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Silk#Wedding#Slip Dress#Neighborhoods Launch
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers

Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round. Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike. The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ben Affleck & His Chic Mom Chris Embrace in Photos From Jennifer Lopez Wedding

In the latest edition of “On The JLo” newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared a tender photo of Ben Affleck and his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, during the holiday weekend of their big wedding celebration in Georgia.  The picture was taken on the morning after the reception. For the occasion, Boldt wore white pants and a black top, layered with a graphic print cardigan. Her look was just as minimalistic and chic as her accessories. Boldt kept it simple with a metal pendant, adding an extra touch to her look.  Affleck is seen dapped in a light-colored suit vest in the black and white...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Flexes Her Feet In Cutout Knit Dress For Romantic Night by The Water

Gabrielle Union had a simply chic moment while spending her day at sea on the #WadeWorldTour2022. A picture shared to her Instagram account sees Union in a net cream cutout dress designed by Savannah Morrow. The knit scoop neck dress featured spaghetti straps and an open back.  The actress went very simple with this outfit with no shoes or jewelry. Union kept her naturally brown hair in a half up look and kept a bare face to show off her glowing skin. The actress just celebrated her eight-year anniversary with her husband and retired NFL player Dwayne Wade. The couple set out to...
NFL
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Takes Her Daring Little Black Dress & Heels to Great Heights for Helicopter Piloting Practice

Set to soft music by Taylor Swift, Lauren Sanchez took off in a helicopter she was manning herself, posting a video where she’s seen taking her style to great heights. The journalist wore a black headset with a microphone, earning her wings in shady black sunglasses, and staring directly back at the camera through her large lenses. The caption of the post reads, “Learning how to fly is something I’m super proud of. It makes me smile every time I get to do what I love. .” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) Sanchez wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for ‘British Vogue’ Party at Venice Film Festival 2022

Timothée Chalamet continued his slick style streak at the Venice Film Festival — this time, in sharp suiting. The “Bones And All” star arrived to the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, following his viral arrival at the horror film’s premiere that day. However, for this occasion, Chalamet opted for a more formal approach in a black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching slim-fitting cigarette trousers, as well as shining Cartier rings and a set of thin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Masters Cozy Fall Layering in Chic Sweater, Slip Dress and Classic Boots at U.S. Open 2022

Zendaya took a comfortably chic approach to dressing for the U.S. Open 2022 ahead of her 26th birthday. The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived to witness Serena Williams’ winning second-round match on Wednesday night, alongside an audience of 29,959 people — the largest crowd of all-time at a U.S. Open evening match. For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a ’90s-esque silk slip dress. The “Spider Man” star’s tan mini-length number gained a romantic spin from a swirling yellow floral print and side slit, as well as black lace trim. To ward off the oncoming fall chill, she layered it beneath a black...
TENNIS
Footwear News

How to Get a Job at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Store & the Qualifications Needed

Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to new heights, beginning with a retail expansion — which is looking for employees for its first store, he claimed. As announced on Instagram today, the rapper said he has made plans to expand his hit streetwear brand into physical retail locations, with the first launching in Atlanta at an undisclosed date. West’s announcement stated that he plans to buy the land or building where the store would be located, and then “open up in every state and then internationally.” The designer said he is already on the search for experienced employees to man his...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Venus Williams Goes Sporty-Chic In Tennis Ball Cardigan & Fresh White Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open With Tiger Woods

Venus Williams arrived in sleek sporty style to support her sister Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion sat amongst a star-studded crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night. Venus appeared in the stands alongside Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Eric Herman. The 42-year-old athlete looked comfy and casual in a green cardigan, which wore over a white V-neck T-shirt. She eventually swapped the closet staple for a white tennis club T-shirt. The tennis champion complemented her top with biker shorts that...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Masters Fall Style in Olive Green Plaid Dress for Draper James

Reese Witherspoon has a standout fashion moment while decorating her house for the fall. The actress models her own fashion line while taking the first opportunity to get her house ready for autumn festivities. Witherspoon wore a black and green plaid dress featuring a mini v-neckline and an adjustable tied string waist detailing. The actress picked up a pair of auburn suede booties and a maroon waterfall cardigan to add to the look.  This dress was a part of Witherspoon’s clothing company’s Draper James newest fall collection coming out soon. The brand has three locations across the country located in Nashville, TN,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy