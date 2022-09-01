ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

SergioTachinni3
4d ago

Martinez was not a stud on the Packer defense. Yes, he made a lot of tackles, but they were all ten yards down field.

FanSided

Green Packers season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022

Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the Green Bay Packers season prediction. You don’t have to listen closely to hear the clock loudly ticking in Green Bay. The Packers will be aiming to end their poor recent playoff record in 2022 after they suffered yet another heartbreaking postseason exit season.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

MT5: Packers rested and ready for season

On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at: MurphyTakes5@packers.com. With the move to 17 regular-season games (and three preseason...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener

The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that […] The post Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bears' OL Lucas Patrick and WR Byron Pringle Return to Practice

The Chicago Bears have been no stranger to injuries this offseason. Just six days before they play their first game, they got a bit of good news on that front. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice Monday, which is a great sign.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Vikings see fired-up Za'Darius Smith for opener vs. Packers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Za'Darius Smith wore a wide smile in the Minnesota locker room before practice on Monday, a knowing expression that exuded the eagerness of getting to his first game with the Vikings. The eighth-year outside linebacker didn't want to divulge any depth of the feelings he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

