Newton, IA

Police: $100,000 worth of pork stolen from Iowa plant

Three semi-trailers worth of pork product were stolen from an Ottumwa plant Thursday, totaling over $100,000 in stolen meat. Ottumwa police responded to a call regarding a stolen semi at JBS, a meat packing plant in Ottumwa, Thursday at 7 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Bell, a spokesperson for the Ottumwa Police Department. Police believe the semi was used to steal three semi-trailers that were filled with over $100,000 in pork product ready to be distributed, Bell said in a news release.
OTTUMWA, IA
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
Sheriff Sandholdt Lists Top Reasons for Accident Deaths

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that three of the major reasons drivers have accidents that result in death are distracted driving, seat belt use and speed. Sandholdt said the trend is there are more drivers going 10-15-20 and 25 miles per hour over the speed limit then...
MARION COUNTY, IA
WATCH: Newton man says police wrongfully arrested him at traffic stop

NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.
NEWTON, IA
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
DMPD needs help to find car that ran over man, critically injuring him

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and driver investigators say ran over a pedestrian Thursday night on Des Moines’ south side. It happened around 9:35 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW 9th Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month

Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
PERRY, IA
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:00 am, Ottumwa Police responded to a report of stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area and was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed. Two of the...
OTTUMWA, IA
Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback

DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
DES MOINES, IA
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female, Herizen Rose. Police say Herizen ran away from her residence on September 1st. She is described as 5′1″, 117lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, white tank top and a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. She is believed to be in the Marshalltown area.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

