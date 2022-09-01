NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.

