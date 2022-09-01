Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
KXL
Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries
PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday. Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the. intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Woman jumps from moving vehicle after being kidnapped in Vancouver, suspect arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A woman jumped from a moving vehicle in order to get away from a man who reportedly kidnapped her in Vancouver early Saturday morning. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 caller in the 24000 block of Northeast 28th Street reported a woman was banging on their door saying she had been kidnapped.
2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
KATU.com
Two ejected from car in rollover crash on ramp from SR-500 to I-205 south in Vancouver
Two people are in the hospital after they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on an onramp to Interstate 205 southbound Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said. The crash was initially reported after 2 p.m. on the SR-500 westbound onramp to I-205 southbound. Washington State Patrol said...
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
KATU.com
Two people escape burning Hillsboro home, overloaded power strip to blame
Fire investigators say an overloaded power strip sparked a fire in a Hillsboro home on Saturday morning. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a fire at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road in Hillsboro. They say they...
One killed, 50-plus shots fired in Sunday shootings
Surveillance video captures three people running through a Southeast Portland neighborhood where shots were fired.Police are investigating two early Sunday shootings in Southeast Portland, including one where a man was killed and another where over 50 shots were fired. The name of the victim has not been released and no one has been identified. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a shooting near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 90th Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the home. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the...
KATU.com
Man found dead after reports of shooting in SE Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Southeast Portland home on Sunday morning, homicide detectives say. Reports came in at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday for a person shot in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Police arrived to find a man dead, and the bureau’s...
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
