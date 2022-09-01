ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne wins Tom Girardi fraud lawsuit

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne won her legal battle this week against former colleagues of her estranged husband ( famed attorney Tom Girardi ) who sued her for fraud in 2020, Jayne's attorney confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. County Judge Richard Fruin found no evidence Monday of wrongdoing on Jayne's part after attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her in a $5-million lawsuit of aiding and abetting her husband. In March, the State Bar of California filed discipline charges against Girardi, 83, who allegedly misappropriated millions in client funds while practicing law.

Per court documents obtained by The Times, Fruin ruled that Sheldon and Finn could not prove that Jayne, 51, was aware Girardi was using their share of settlement money to support the couple's luxurious lifestyle. The judge dismissed the plaintiffs' argument and exhibits — including Jayne's income and expense schedule — as an "irrelevant" combination of "inference" and "circumstantial evidence."

Additionally, Fruin determined that neither Jayne nor Girardi owed the plaintiffs any fiduciary duties, defined by Cornell Law School as an obligation to "act in a way that will benefit someone else, usually financially."

Ronald Richards, an attorney representing Sheldon and Finn, told The Times on Thursday that Fruin "wrongly focused" on corrupt activity that wasn't central to their case, allegedly leading to a "discrepancy" in the judge's ruling.

In a statement, Richards vowed to appeal the verdict and "show that Tom Girardi had a fiduciary duty to third parties who were expecting money from this Trust Account."

"Erika aided and abetted a breach of that fiduciary duty by receiving $25,000,000 to her solely owned company EJ Global LLC," Richards added. "Erika did nothing to examine the source of the millions she received and blindly signed loans and tax documents to her detriment."

Richards emphasized that EJ Global — Jayne's company that allegedly received $25 million from Girardi's firm — "is still a defendant and will stand trial," as will Girardi's former associate, David Lira.

"There is a dispute over what constitutes actual knowledge. We contend it could be proven by willful blindness and actual knowledge can be inferred," Richards said.

"The judge wanted an admission by Erika," he continued. "... This is a standard no one could meet absent an admission by Erika, [who] denies knowledge. [Jayne] still has much more damaging and easier to prove lawsuits facing her."

Meanwhile, Jayne's lawyer said in a statement provided to The Times that he and his client were "gratified that based on a review of actual evidence by a court of law, Erika has been exonerated."

"We expect that other 'aiding and abetting' lawsuits against Erika, which accuse her of participating in some sort of 'fraud,' will fail for the same reason — they are contrary to the truth and based on no real evidence," Jayne's attorney Evan C. Borges added.

Jayne also celebrated her legal victory Wednesday on Instagram , writing: "Thank you to my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding."

In November 2020, Jayne filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage to Girardi, who was disbarred earlier this year and diagnosed with Alzheimer's. On Wednesday, The Times reported that Girardi wired $300,000 worth of settlement money intended for clients of his Wilshire Boulevard law firm, Girardi Keese, to an L.A. justice with whom he was having an affair in 2015.

Jayne reacted to The Times' report Wednesday on Instagram , writing: "Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 36

Shelley Raglin
4d ago

Please! That only proves that 1. The corruption extends further than we think. 2. Tom Girardi is still lucid enough to pull strings and demand favors be repaid. While the true status of his health is being hidden. Well played Tom. Not!

Reply(1)
21
Chrissy
3d ago

She knew it and turned a blind eye so that if anything came up she was not involved. She only used him for money anyway. Can't possibly love someone that was only there occasionally. Too bad she isn't completely broke so she can quit putting her nose up at the normal people she screwed out of millions in settlement money not intended for her.

Reply
12
can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

How would anyone find this. She went to bank as Ericka White. Then withdrew money from a deceased Mr White account that she put in her personal account. Please something smells.

Reply
5
 

shefinds

Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

