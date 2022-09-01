ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
srnnews.com

EU races to shield industry as Russia gas halt shakes markets

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Gas prices surged, shares slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through European economies still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities being crushed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Microsoft Corp#Cma
srnnews.com

Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp landmark Porsche IPO plan -source

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen’s supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in a much-anticipated initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Japan’s household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen’s slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy