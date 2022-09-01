Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China
The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
Oil up nearly 3% as OPEC+ agrees to small oil output cut
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday, as OPEC+ members agreed to a small 100,000 barrels per day production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose $2.61 to $95.63 a barrel, a 2.8% gain, by 12:32 p.m. ET (16:32 GMT). Prices had climbed nearly...
Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected by shelling after UN watchdog exits-Energoatom
KYIV (Reuters) -The final working reactor at the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from Ukraine’s grid on Monday after Russian shelling disrupted power lines, state nuclear company Energoatom said. The imperilled six-reactor facility in southern Ukraine, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was captured...
Japan’s household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen’s slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this...
