SARASOTA, Fla. — Questions have been swimming around for years about the death of a teen who originally went missing from Sarasota. It has now been five years since Jabez Spann disappeared, last seen in September of 2017 near 22nd Street. Fast forward two years later, in February 2019, the remains of the 14-year-old were found in rural Manatee County.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO