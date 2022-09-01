Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Woman Facing Charges After Child Finds Gun, Shoots and Wounds 5-Month-Old Baby in Tampa
After a 3-year-old discovered a pistol in a house and shot a newborn, authorities said Sunday, a Florida mother is now being charged with child negligence. The 5-month-old infant was shot in the hip, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department, but the wound doesn’t seem life-threatening. Researchers were trying to determine precisely how the incident happened.
Bicyclist remains hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after a car collided with him late Sunday night in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said, adding that the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday in...
5-month-old infant shot by toddler still recovering at Tampa hospital, family member says
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old infant shot in the hip by a 3-year-old child on Saturday remains in recovery at Tampa General Hospital after receiving surgery to remove the bullet from her leg. Officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street in...
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
Florida Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Finds His Gun And Shoots Himself
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple charges after a young child found a firearm and was shot accidentally. On September 1, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
Unanswered questions still surround death of Sarasota teen 5 years later
SARASOTA, Fla. — Questions have been swimming around for years about the death of a teen who originally went missing from Sarasota. It has now been five years since Jabez Spann disappeared, last seen in September of 2017 near 22nd Street. Fast forward two years later, in February 2019, the remains of the 14-year-old were found in rural Manatee County.
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
Man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
fox4now.com
Judge sets $2.5M bond for Tampa father charged with shooting children in head
TAMPA, Fla. — The 30-year-old father accused of shooting his daughter and son in the head in Tampa earlier this week was arraigned Friday morning. A Hillsborough County court public information officer says that Judge Catherine Catlin set Jermaine Lavanda Bass' bond to $2.5 million. Bass, per HCSO, shot...
Beach Beacon
SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor man walking in the road early Sept. 3 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reported that an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palm Harbor woman was traveling south on Alt. 19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) north of Brevard Street at about 2 a.m. when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian who was walking in or across the travel lane for unknown reasons.
fox13news.com
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
fox13news.com
Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Woman Arrested After 3-Year-Old Shoots 5-Month-Old Baby In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an infant injured on Saturday. Shortly after 1 PM on Saturday, officers were called to a home located on the 8300 block of 17th St in Tampa in reference to a
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
Spring Hill Man Killed In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 10:50 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a van northbound on US-41 when at the intersection of Bowman road,
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
