Riverview, FL

bulletin-news.com

Woman Facing Charges After Child Finds Gun, Shoots and Wounds 5-Month-Old Baby in Tampa

After a 3-year-old discovered a pistol in a house and shot a newborn, authorities said Sunday, a Florida mother is now being charged with child negligence. The 5-month-old infant was shot in the hip, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department, but the wound doesn’t seem life-threatening. Researchers were trying to determine precisely how the incident happened.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor man walking in the road early Sept. 3 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reported that an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palm Harbor woman was traveling south on Alt. 19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) north of Brevard Street at about 2 a.m. when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian who was walking in or across the travel lane for unknown reasons.
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
OLDSMAR, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
SARASOTA, FL
