KCCI.com
Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town
KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
KCCI.com
Humane Society of Lucas County to close
CHARITON, Iowa — It's now a race against the clock to home multiple animals after the Humane Society of Lucas County announced it will be closing its doors. Over the past 27 years, the Morgan family and others at the Humane Society of Lucas County have worked to house hundreds of animals.
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
Vanished QC: An Iowa paperboy remains missing 40 years later
One of the most recognizable cases of a missing person, sadly, in modern times involves a paperboy who disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 1982, in West Des Moines. He left home to begin his paper route when he vanished. John David Gosch, who was born Nov....
ktvo.com
Ottumwa Fire Department kicks off 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser
The Ottumwa Fire Department is asking people to fill their boots this Labor Day weekend. Firefighter Dillon McPherson said all of the funds raised will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Currently, fire crews have raised $8,000. In previous years they have filled their boots with up to $30,000. Hopefully...
KCCI.com
Thousands attend Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 17th annual Renaissance Faire is back at Sleepy H0llow!. Organizers expect about 20,000 attendees each year. They say already saw record attendance over the weekend on Saturday. People can witness joust competitions, interact with animals, and experience life during this time period. Besides the...
KCRG.com
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
KCCI.com
Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback
DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
KCCI.com
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sept. 2, nearly four months after thedeadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th, KCRG reports. Three people died and nine others were injured in the shooting. Walker...
KCRG.com
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Sandholdt Lists Top Reasons for Accident Deaths
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that three of the major reasons drivers have accidents that result in death are distracted driving, seat belt use and speed. Sandholdt said the trend is there are more drivers going 10-15-20 and 25 miles per hour over the speed limit then...
Fox11online.com
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
40 years since Johnny Gosch disappeared: ‘This case is not a cold case’
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – September 5 marks 40 years since Johnny Gosch went missing. It’s one of Iowa’s most infamous mysteries, and a case that’s still being investigated by law enforcement. “This case is not a cold case. It is not closed at this time,” Sgt. Jason Heintz, with West Des Moines Police, said. “It […]
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
KCCI.com
Indianola mom shares personal stories in effort to change Indians nickname
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mom in Indianola is trying to share a personal perspective in an effort to retire the Indians nickname, though the school board has no immediate plans to revisit the issue. Amanda Cawthorn, who is of Oneida ancestry, attended a high school in Wisconsin that also...
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
