Champaign, IL

Illini volleyball starts season 1-1 at Ole Miss Invitational

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKQiD_0hei3Sd800

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is down two spots in this week’s rankings to number 19. They went 1-1 this weekend with a loss against Georgia Tech and a win over Ole Miss.

Outside hitters senior Jessica Nunge and sophomore Kayla Burbage were named to the All-Tournament Team. Kennedy Collins got banged up on Saturday and did not play Sunday. She was riding a bike at practice on Tuesday. Illini head coach Chris Tamas says he hopes to have the middle blocker this weekend.

“It’s tough to know what you’ve got until you actually get out on the court and we tested ourselves this weekend with a Top 10 opponent,” Tamas said.

“Whenever you play an opponent you aren’t as good as you think and you aren’t as bad as you think. You know they exploited some of our weaknesses and we’re going to work on that and we showed some fight this weekend and I’m proud of that so there’s things to learn from and things to build off of,” Senior setter Diana Brown said.

The Illini head to Colorado for the PAC-12/ Big Ten Challenge, facing Colorado and Washington.

