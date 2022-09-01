ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 3

Red Gottie
4d ago

The VA healthcare system is true “Universal Healthcare” this is what socialized medicine looks like. I’m a combat veteran, 💯 P&T and I have to rely on my husbands insurance for a lot of things because I simply cannot get help through Va a lot of the time.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Miracle Monday: Tiny donations make big difference for patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we’re highlighting the programs offered at Children’s Hospital of Georgia that help the tiniest of patients overcome various cancers. This week, you will soon see gold ribbons lining the outside the hospital. These ribbons are placed to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage. For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom

WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
wfxg.com

Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Nationwide car show helps local charity comfort ailing kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Labor Day weekend brought hundreds of Mustangs and even more car enthusiasts to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. Organizers only put on a handful of shows across the country. And the largest one was in Evans. More than 300 new, old, and classic cars filled...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Norwood
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Va
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WRDW-TV

NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter

DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter. At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr. The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window. Barr lost his life April 24...
MONETTA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy