Red Gottie
4d ago
The VA healthcare system is true “Universal Healthcare” this is what socialized medicine looks like. I’m a combat veteran, 💯 P&T and I have to rely on my husbands insurance for a lot of things because I simply cannot get help through Va a lot of the time.
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Tiny donations make big difference for patients
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we’re highlighting the programs offered at Children’s Hospital of Georgia that help the tiniest of patients overcome various cancers. This week, you will soon see gold ribbons lining the outside the hospital. These ribbons are placed to...
WRDW-TV
Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage. For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of...
Augusta native Casey Williams joins the Aiken Standard as general assignment reporter
Casey Williams brings her passion for writing as she joins the Aiken Standard. Williams, who was born in Atlanta but has called Augusta home since she was 9, will serve the role as a general assignment reporter for the newspaper. Graduating in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
WRDW-TV
Nationwide car show helps local charity comfort ailing kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Labor Day weekend brought hundreds of Mustangs and even more car enthusiasts to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. Organizers only put on a handful of shows across the country. And the largest one was in Evans. More than 300 new, old, and classic cars filled...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
wfxg.com
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia.
‘It’s that kind of thing that keeps me awake at night’: Issues plaguing Edgefield Co. Detention Center
The compensation is a result of the presence of plutonium at SRS from the failed MOX project.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation. Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this. The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been...
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
WRDW-TV
NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter
DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter. At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr. The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window. Barr lost his life April 24...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
