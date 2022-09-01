ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 562

Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Poly For Dominant Moore League Start

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood won the 2021 Moore League girls’ volleyball championship in dominant fashion, and the Lancers look poised to do it again. Following a strong nonleague start to the season which saw them sweep Mater Dei, the Lancers opened Moore League play with a dominant sweep of Long Beach Poly on the road 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
The 562

Soccer: Silano’s Heroic Goal Earns Long Beach State Draw With San Diego

— Lena Silano is, in a word, different. On Sunday night, the senior striker did something she’d never done before, scoring a once-in-a-lifetime goal in the dying minutes of Long Beach State’s (1-2-2) match against San Diego (1-3-1). That salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Beach, but it’s Silano’s moment of brilliance that will be remembered long after the 2022 season ends.
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Statement With Thrilling Mission Viejo Win

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Jackrabbits are back. A dedicated group of players and coaches at Long Beach Poly have been steadily making progress in returning the program to the California football conversation, and on Friday night at Mission Viejo they made a loud statement with a thrilling 35-30 victory over the Diablos.
Football: Long Beach City College Rolls To Season Opening Win

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Long Beach City College. Expectations are very high for an explosive Long Beach City College football squad and they showed why with an emphatic 72-6 season opening win over visiting LA Southwest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
PHOTOS: Cabrillo Football Beats Glenn, Goes 3-0

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Jaguars improved to 3-0 as they continue one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory for any Long Beach sports team. The Jaguars beat Glenn 32-13. Cabrillo will try to wrap up an undefeated non league schedule next week when they travel to Lynwood.
Long Beach State Women’s Volleyball Sweep Notre Dame

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team improved to 4-1 on Saturday night in the Walter Pyramid, easily sweeping Notre Dame in a match that showed why expectations are so high for this new-look squad. The Beach’s only loss of the year was a five-set thriller to No. 19 Oregon, and it’s easy to see why the 1,500 fans in the Pyramid were having such a good time watching their team. Long Beach is fast, fiery, and fun, and clearly enjoyed themselves en route to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory.
Football: St. Anthony Fails To Capitalize, Loses To Dominguez

The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Everything was looking good early as St. Anthony searched for its first win of the season against Dominguez on Friday night, but the Saints lost its grip and fell 28-15 to the visiting Dons at St. Pius X.
