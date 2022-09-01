The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team improved to 4-1 on Saturday night in the Walter Pyramid, easily sweeping Notre Dame in a match that showed why expectations are so high for this new-look squad. The Beach’s only loss of the year was a five-set thriller to No. 19 Oregon, and it’s easy to see why the 1,500 fans in the Pyramid were having such a good time watching their team. Long Beach is fast, fiery, and fun, and clearly enjoyed themselves en route to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO