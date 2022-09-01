A pair of owls seem to be terrorising students and faculty at the University of Richmond in Virginia.Chemistry professor Leo Leopold told The Collegian, the university’s student newspaper, that “it felt like a 10-pound pinecone hit me in the back of the head” when he was attacked by one of the animals.The professor said he had no idea an owl was nearby; it was completely silent.“I touched the back of my head and found blood,” he continued, describing an encounter that happened in August. “That was when I looked up and saw two owls.”The university’s roughly 4,000 students were...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO