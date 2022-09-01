Read full article on original website
Related
Aggressive owls seem to be terrorizing University of Richmond, bloodying students
A pair of owls seem to be terrorising students and faculty at the University of Richmond in Virginia.Chemistry professor Leo Leopold told The Collegian, the university’s student newspaper, that “it felt like a 10-pound pinecone hit me in the back of the head” when he was attacked by one of the animals.The professor said he had no idea an owl was nearby; it was completely silent.“I touched the back of my head and found blood,” he continued, describing an encounter that happened in August. “That was when I looked up and saw two owls.”The university’s roughly 4,000 students were...
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia Tech
WDBJ 7 Sports Director Travis Wells whohas worked for News 7 since 2008, is leaving the local network to work for Virginia Tech. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC basketball and football and also anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for close to 15 years. His final day of employment in the Roanoke Valley was Friday, August 11. In 2015 and 2016 the National Sports Media Association named Wells Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.
Yardbarker
Video: Old Dominion fan gets trucked by Virginia Tech player while storming the field
For the second time in four years, FCS school Old Dominion managed to upset their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech, on Friday night. The 20-17 home victory sent Monarchs fans into a frenzy. They stormed the field — the first storming of the college season — to celebrate with the players. But the victory over a Power 5 team came at a cost for at least one Old Dominion fan.
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech says items missing from locker room following loss to Old Dominion
There was not much that went right for Virginia Tech when it opened its 2022 football season. The Hokies not only went on the road to Old Dominion and lost on Friday night in a pretty significant upset, but there has been a growing list of embarrassments and bizarre storylines that surfaced during and after the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
247Sports
Old Dominion captivated in-state recruits with Virginia Tech upset
Old Dominion had the attention of the Tidewater area Friday and some of their top targets were in attendance for the upset win against Virginia Tech. Although some prospects could not make it because kickoff conflicted with high school games, there was a strong group there. One of the top...
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech tight end apologizes for running over ODU fan
Blumrick converted from quarterback to tight end this season. He was targeted twice in the game against Old Dominion but did not record a catch. On Sunday, Blumrick issued an apology:. “I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and Hokie Nation for my actions after last night’s game. Following...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Richmond: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Comments / 0