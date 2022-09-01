ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Japan’s household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen’s slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy