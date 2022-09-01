Read full article on original website
Related
srnnews.com
Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
srnnews.com
Japan’s household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen’s slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this...
Comments / 0