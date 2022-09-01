Read full article on original website
Related
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Australia government favours boosting temporary skilled migrants' pay
SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Australian government favours lifting the income threshold for some temporary migrants, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said on Sunday, as it works to tackle widespread shortages of workers.
Comments / 0