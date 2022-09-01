Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
September is World Alzheimer’s Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
abccolumbia.com
Bring the family to Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair!
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to the Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair this month!. It kicks off Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmetto Grand Lodge on 1217 Batchelor Street in West Columbia. Curtis spoke...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
abccolumbia.com
Missing emu returned home by local deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm. During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.
abccolumbia.com
Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday. Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was released from...
Pregnant Sumter woman serving 4 years for comments made during BLM protest
COLUMBIA, S.C. — By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America. A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice,...
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
Comments / 0