STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 2
All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Poly For Dominant Moore League Start
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood won the 2021 Moore League girls’ volleyball championship in dominant fashion, and the Lancers look poised to do it again. Following a strong nonleague start to the season which saw them sweep Mater Dei, the Lancers opened Moore League play with a dominant sweep of Long Beach Poly on the road 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
Soccer: Silano’s Heroic Goal Earns Long Beach State Draw With San Diego
— Lena Silano is, in a word, different. On Sunday night, the senior striker did something she’d never done before, scoring a once-in-a-lifetime goal in the dying minutes of Long Beach State’s (1-2-2) match against San Diego (1-3-1). That salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Beach, but it’s Silano’s moment of brilliance that will be remembered long after the 2022 season ends.
VIDEO: Long Beach City College vs. LA Southwest, Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Long Beach City College. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Football: Long Beach City College Rolls To Season Opening Win
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Long Beach City College. Expectations are very high for an explosive Long Beach City College football squad and they showed why with an emphatic 72-6 season opening win over visiting LA Southwest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
PODCAST: Reacting To Long Beach Poly Football Upsetting Mission Viejo
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’re talking about what the Long Beach Poly win at Mission Viejo means for the Jackrabbits program and the CIF Southern Section playoffs. JJ Fiddler...
PHOTOS: Cabrillo Football Beats Glenn, Goes 3-0
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Jaguars improved to 3-0 as they continue one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory for any Long Beach sports team. The Jaguars beat Glenn 32-13. Cabrillo will try to wrap up an undefeated non league schedule next week when they travel to Lynwood.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs San Diego, Women’s Soccer
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s women’s soccers showdown between Long Beach State and San Diego. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at George Allen Field. STORY: It's difficult to...
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Notre Dame NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
Football: Miscues, Injuries Doom Compton At Paramount
There was a stoppage of play in the first quarter because the referees noticed blood on the football. That’s what kind of game it was on Friday night when Compton visited Paramount for a local non-league clash. When the dust finally settled, Compton came up just short in a...
Football: St. Anthony Fails To Capitalize, Loses To Dominguez
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Everything was looking good early as St. Anthony searched for its first win of the season against Dominguez on Friday night, but the Saints lost its grip and fell 28-15 to the visiting Dons at St. Pius X.
