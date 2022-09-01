ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 2

All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Poly For Dominant Moore League Start

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood won the 2021 Moore League girls’ volleyball championship in dominant fashion, and the Lancers look poised to do it again. Following a strong nonleague start to the season which saw them sweep Mater Dei, the Lancers opened Moore League play with a dominant sweep of Long Beach Poly on the road 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Soccer: Silano’s Heroic Goal Earns Long Beach State Draw With San Diego

— Lena Silano is, in a word, different. On Sunday night, the senior striker did something she’d never done before, scoring a once-in-a-lifetime goal in the dying minutes of Long Beach State’s (1-2-2) match against San Diego (1-3-1). That salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Beach, but it’s Silano’s moment of brilliance that will be remembered long after the 2022 season ends.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach City College vs. LA Southwest, Football

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Long Beach City College. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

Football: Long Beach City College Rolls To Season Opening Win

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Long Beach City College. Expectations are very high for an explosive Long Beach City College football squad and they showed why with an emphatic 72-6 season opening win over visiting LA Southwest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Cabrillo Football Beats Glenn, Goes 3-0

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Jaguars improved to 3-0 as they continue one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory for any Long Beach sports team. The Jaguars beat Glenn 32-13. Cabrillo will try to wrap up an undefeated non league schedule next week when they travel to Lynwood.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Jordan Boys
The 562

Football: Miscues, Injuries Doom Compton At Paramount

There was a stoppage of play in the first quarter because the referees noticed blood on the football. That’s what kind of game it was on Friday night when Compton visited Paramount for a local non-league clash. When the dust finally settled, Compton came up just short in a...
COMPTON, CA
The 562

Football: St. Anthony Fails To Capitalize, Loses To Dominguez

The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Everything was looking good early as St. Anthony searched for its first win of the season against Dominguez on Friday night, but the Saints lost its grip and fell 28-15 to the visiting Dons at St. Pius X.
COMPTON, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy