ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana PD holding active shooter training for law enforcement

By Donald Britton
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0ZmN_0hei1mGM00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Due to recent tragic events involving school shooters, the Texarkana Texas Police Department is ensuring officers are ready to respond if the need arises.

Over the next few weeks, the department is offering Active Shooter Training for local law enforcement. All TTPD officers, many from area school districts, and other police departments will attend the training.

Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High

TTPD’s best tactical instructors, Sgt. James Hargrave and Officer Cory Berry, are leading the training.

“This training is important for all officers to be involved with and to get this training because it is designed specifically for active shooters, and so the training that you go through teaches you how to handle those types of situations if you were ever involved in that,” said TTPD Sgt. Kimberly Weaver.

The training will occur at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
MARION COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#School Shooters#Police#Tyler High Ttpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?. Family and friends are searching for a non-verbal missing autistic 19-year-old. The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of Sept. 5. He was last seen wearing blue pants...
ASHDOWN, AR
KSLA

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Missing Texarkana teen found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
inForney.com

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

James Loudermilk Charged With Domestic Battery

On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested James Loudermilk, 61, of Atlanta, TX. Mr. Loudermilk was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 2nd degree and domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 700 block of West Park Drive in Hope, AR. Loudermilk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy