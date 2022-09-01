A Museum Curator Heads to Ireland to Search a Painting's History in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Love's Portrait'

Read full article on original website
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Read Nicole Kidman's Reaction to Emma Roberts Publicly Declaring Her Love for Keith Urban
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Anne Heche’s Son Reveals Why She’s Buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
More details are coming out about Anne Heche’s final resting place. According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after she was cremated on August 18. Now, her son Homer, 20, is explaining how they decided on Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Bruce Willis Spotted in New Photos Amid Battle With Aphasia
Bruce Willis was spotted looking well in Los Angeles this week. The 67-year-old actor made a rare public appearance this week. Photographers caught him spending time with several friends. In the snapshots, Willis is shown enjoying a sunny day in sunglasses, a white short-sleeved button-up, jeans, and a smile. The...
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Charlbi Dean, Up and Coming South African Actress, Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness
Charlbi Dean -- famous among DC fans, indie film buffs and fashionistas -- has died. A rep for the South African actress/model tells TMZ Dean passed away Monday from an unexpected sudden illness. We don't yet know what illness Dean was fighting, but a source tells us she died in a hospital in NYC.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
